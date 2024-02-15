Eleanor Hayward named health editor at The Times
The Times has promoted Eleanor Hayward to health editor.
Eleanor joined the paper almost two years ago as a health correspondent. She can be found tweeting @eleanorhayward.
Recent news related to The Times
Recent news related to Eleanor Hayward
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Eleanor Hayward
-
The Times
399 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story