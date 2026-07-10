Elizabeth Giles appointed Managing Editor at People Management
People Management has selected Elizabeth Giles as managing editor, covering Abbie Dawson’s maternity leave.
She is interested in pitches related to HR, recruitment, well-being, DEI and employment law.
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Abbie Dawson
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Elizabeth Giles
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People Management
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