 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Emily Chow named senior energy correspondent at Reuters

Reuters
By Amy Wilson
4 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Reuters has appointed Emily Chow as senior energy correspondent, based in Singapore. Emily will be covering energy markets, with a focus on LNG. She was previously a commodities correspondent for Reuters based in the Shanghai and Kuala Lumpur bureaus.

Emily can be found tweeting @emchowsy.

Emily Chow Reuters

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Emily Chow
  • Reuters
    448 contacts
  • Reuters Singapore Bureau
    5 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login