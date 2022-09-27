Emily Chow named senior energy correspondent at Reuters
Reuters has appointed Emily Chow as senior energy correspondent, based in Singapore. Emily will be covering energy markets, with a focus on LNG. She was previously a commodities correspondent for Reuters based in the Shanghai and Kuala Lumpur bureaus.
Emily can be found tweeting @emchowsy.
