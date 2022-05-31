Emma Featherstone swaps the Telegraph for the i paper
The i paper has appointed Emma Featherstone as deputy travel editor.
Emma writes, commissions and edits travel stories for the paper and was previously a travel writer for The Telegraph. She can be found tweeting @efeatherstone_.
Recent news related to The Daily Telegraph or The i paper
Recent news related to Emma Featherstone
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Emma Featherstone
-
The Daily Telegraph
392 contacts
-
The i paper
147 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story