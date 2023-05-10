Emma McCarthy joins Grazia UK
Grazia UK has appointed Emma McCarthy as acting associate editor (fashion, beauty & luxury), covering Jane McFarland’s leave. Emma, previously fashion editor and beauty editor at the Evening Standard, will be overseeing all fashion content across the magazine’s print, digital and social platforms.
