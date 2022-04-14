 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Emma Tinson swaps the Express for Digital Spy

Digital Spy
By Andrew Strutt
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Digital Spy has hired Emma Tinson as deputy news editor.

Emma joined on 11 April and was previously a TV reporter for Express.co.uk. She can be found tweeting @EmmaLTinson.

Digital Spy Emma Tinson Express.co.uk

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Emma Tinson
  • Digital Spy
    28 contacts
  • Express.co.uk
    201 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login