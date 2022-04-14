Emma Tinson swaps the Express for Digital Spy
Digital Spy has hired Emma Tinson as deputy news editor.
Emma joined on 11 April and was previously a TV reporter for Express.co.uk. She can be found tweeting @EmmaLTinson.
Recent news related to Digital Spy or Express.co.uk
Recent news related to Emma Tinson
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Emma Tinson
-
Digital Spy
28 contacts
-
Express.co.uk
201 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story