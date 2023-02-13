 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Evening Standard hires Dom Smith as football reporter

evening standard
By Martina Losi
17 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Evening Standard has appointed Dom Smith as football reporter.

Dom joined on 6 February and has previously contributed to several national publications as a freelance football writer.

He is also the founder and editor of EnglandFootball.org, a blog producing news and analysis of the England national football teams since 2012.

Dom Smith Evening Standard

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Dom Smith
  • Evening Standard
    136 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login