Evening Standard hires Dom Smith as football reporter
Evening Standard has appointed Dom Smith as football reporter.
Dom joined on 6 February and has previously contributed to several national publications as a freelance football writer.
He is also the founder and editor of EnglandFootball.org, a blog producing news and analysis of the England national football teams since 2012.
