News / Finance and Tech / National and Regional Press

Felicia Schwartz named US Foreign Affairs Correspondent

Financial Times
By Sarah Acheampong
20 hours ago
The Financial Times has selected Felicia Schwartz as US foreign affairs correspondent. Felicia previously held several roles at The Wall Street Journal including state department correspondent and health & pharmaceuticals reporter.

She can be found tweeting @felschwartz.

