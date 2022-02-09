Felicia Schwartz named US Foreign Affairs Correspondent
The Financial Times has selected Felicia Schwartz as US foreign affairs correspondent. Felicia previously held several roles at The Wall Street Journal including state department correspondent and health & pharmaceuticals reporter.
She can be found tweeting @felschwartz.
Recent news related to Financial Times or The Wall Street Journal (UK)
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Felicia Schwartz
-
Financial Times
467 contacts
-
The Wall Street Journal (UK)
142 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story