Financial Times welcomes Laura Dubois
Financial Times has appointed Laura Dubois as Brussels correspondent and editor of the Europe express newsletter. Laura previously served as the Brussels correspondent at Deutsche Presse-Agentur.
She can be found tweeting @lauramdubois.
Recent news related to Financial Times
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Laura Dubois
-
Financial Times
472 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story