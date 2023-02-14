Francesca Marshall takes on assistant news editor role at the Times
The Times has appointed Francesca Marshall as assistant news editor.
Francesca joins from The Telegraph where she previously worked as weekend news editor and prior to that as morning news editor. She can be found tweeting @FranMarshallDT.
Recent news related to The Daily Telegraph or The Times
Recent news related to Francesca Marshall
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Francesca Marshall
-
The Daily Telegraph
384 contacts
-
The Times
375 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story