News / National and Regional Press

Francesca Marshall takes on assistant news editor role at the Times

The Times
By Andrew Strutt
19 hours ago
The Times has appointed Francesca Marshall as assistant news editor.

Francesca joins from The Telegraph where she previously worked as weekend news editor and prior to that as morning news editor. She can be found tweeting @FranMarshallDT.

