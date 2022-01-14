 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Freelance branded content & partnerships journalist Clare Austin seek opportunities

By Anna-Maria Pineiro
4 hours ago
Freelance branded content & partnerships journalist Clare Austin specialises in beauty. She is interested in content creation and advertorial/promotional partnerships for beauty brands.

Clare is an experienced beauty & lifestyle journalist across print and digital in Asia and the UK, and has written for women’s magazines, national newspapers and digital media and has produced branded content for both the consumer and B2B markets.

Her work has appeared in Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, The Independent, Seventeen, The Straits Times and The Bangkok Post.

She may be contact via email at clare_austin@mac.com

