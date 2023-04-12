 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Freelance update: Adrianne Webster

Freelance Journalists image
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Platinum Magazine features editor Adrianne Webster has left the title to go freelance.

Adrianne writes about women’s lifestyle, including health, wellbeing, style and beauty, as well as travel. She can be contacted via adriannebwebster@gmail.com.

Adrianne Webster Freelance Journalist Platinum Magazine

