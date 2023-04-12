Freelance update: Adrianne Webster
Platinum Magazine features editor Adrianne Webster has left the title to go freelance.
Adrianne writes about women’s lifestyle, including health, wellbeing, style and beauty, as well as travel. She can be contacted via adriannebwebster@gmail.com.
Recent news related to Freelance Journalists or Platinum
Recent news related to Adrianne Webster
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Adrianne Webster
-
Freelance Journalists
9130 contacts
-
Platinum
5 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story