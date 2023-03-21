 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Freelance update: Ciara McGinley

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
12 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Ciara McGinley, previously deputy digital editor at Red Magazine, has now gone freelance. Ciara is available for commissions, covering health, wellbeing, relationships and beauty, and digital lifestyle news shifts. Ciara is also available for content strategy, consultancy, speaking opportunities and radio and video content covering health and wellbeing topics.

She will also be focusing on growing her meditation platform Finding Quiet, and is available for press events, corporate wellbeing sessions and for commentary on all things meditation and mindfulness.

For more information or to receive her updated mailing address, please contact Ciara on ciaramcginleyfreelance@gmail.com.

Ciara McGinley Freelance Journalist Red Magazine

