Freelance update: Daniella Scott
Cosmopolitan acting senior entertainment & lifestyle writer Daniella Scott has left the title to go freelance.
Daniella will be writing on part time basis due to moving into a new industry. She is interested in interested in Women’s health, sex, relationships, lifestyle, and food/leisure trends, and can be contacted via daniellascott20@gmail.com.
