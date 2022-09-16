Freelance update: Kate Bussmann
The Telegraph’s former deputy head of long reads, Kate Bussmann, is now working as a freelance writer and editor. Kate is available for shifts and commissions and covers social trends, celebrity, technology, lifestyle, work, psychology and health features. Her work and more information can be found at katebussmann.com.
