 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Freelance update: Kate Solomon

Freelance Update
By Martina Losi
13 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The i paper‘s lead music critic Kate Solomon has left the title to go freelance.

Kate writes about culture and would like to receive contributions on music, pop culture, internet trends, travel and retreats. She can be contacted via katethousand@gmail.com.

Freelance Journalist Kate Solomon The i paper

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Kate Solomon
  • The i paper
    147 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login