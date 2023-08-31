Freelance update: Kate Solomon
The i paper‘s lead music critic Kate Solomon has left the title to go freelance.
Kate writes about culture and would like to receive contributions on music, pop culture, internet trends, travel and retreats. She can be contacted via katethousand@gmail.com.
