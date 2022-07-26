Freelance update: Mike Sheridan
Previous Buzz.ie editor Mike Sheridan has left the title to go freelance.
Mike mostly conducts interviews with people of note from politics, popular culture and sport. He is also in pre production for two documentary projects.
He can be contacted via immikesheridan@gmail.com.
