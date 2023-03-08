Freelance update: Siân Boyle
Daily Mail feature writer Siân Boyle has left the title to go freelance.
Siân writes about wide range of subjects including social affairs, lifestyle, human rights, technology, travel, psychology, lifestyle and human interest, and is available for commissions for both UK and US readerships writing features, interviews, long reads and comment pieces.
Her contact details and examples of her work can be found at sianboyle.com and she tweets at @sian_boyle
Recent news related to Daily Mail or Freelance Journalists
Recent news related to Siân Boyle
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Siân Boyle
-
Daily Mail
256 contacts
-
Freelance Journalists
9103 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story