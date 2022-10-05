 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Freelance update: Tilly Pearce

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
12 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Digital Spy‘s acting deputy TV editor Tilly Pearce has finished her time with the Hearst UK title and has returned to freelance work.

Tilly writes about entertainment, TV and lifestyle and is currently open to any commissions for those needing a stringer in New York, where she will be working for the next three months.

She can be contacted via tillyjpearce@gmail.com

Digital Spy Freelance Journalist Tilly Pearce

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Tilly Pearce
  • Digital Spy
    30 contacts
  • Freelance Journalists
    9133 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login