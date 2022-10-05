Freelance update: Tilly Pearce
Digital Spy‘s acting deputy TV editor Tilly Pearce has finished her time with the Hearst UK title and has returned to freelance work.
Tilly writes about entertainment, TV and lifestyle and is currently open to any commissions for those needing a stringer in New York, where she will be working for the next three months.
She can be contacted via tillyjpearce@gmail.com
