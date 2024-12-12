Georgia Green Joins Stylist As A Writer
Freelance journalist Georgia Green has been appointed writer at Stylist. In this role she will be writing daily digital stories covering women’s rights, careers, relationships, money, mental health and wellbeing and entertainment.
Georgia continues to be available for freelance commissions covering women’s lifestyle, health and wellbeing, entertainment and celebrity interviews.
