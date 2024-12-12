 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Georgia Green Joins Stylist As A Writer

The Stylist Group
By Christina Pirilla
15 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Freelance journalist Georgia Green has been appointed writer at Stylist. In this role she will be writing daily digital stories covering women’s rights, careers, relationships, money, mental health and wellbeing and entertainment.

Georgia continues to be available for freelance commissions covering women’s lifestyle, health and wellbeing, entertainment and celebrity interviews.

Freelance Journalist Georgia Green Stylist

