Georgia Shepheard joins British Vogue
British Vogue has appointed Georgia Shepheard as senior manager, social media. Georgia will be responsible for leading the social strategy and social posting of British Vogue’s social channels. She previously served as business manager – social, video & audio at dmg media and can be found on Instagram @georgiashepheard.
