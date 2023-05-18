 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Georgia Shepheard joins British Vogue

British Vogue
By Amy Wilson
14 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

British Vogue has appointed Georgia Shepheard as senior manager, social media. Georgia will be responsible for leading the social strategy and social posting of British Vogue’s social channels. She previously served as business manager – social, video & audio at dmg media and can be found on Instagram @georgiashepheard.

British Vogue DMG Media Georgia Shepheard

