Good Housekeeping welcomes Zlata Rodionova as Special Projects Editor

By Anna-Maria Pineiro
19 hours ago
Good Housekeeping has hired Zlata Rodionova as special projects editor, working on the digital team.

She will be looking after editorial content and strategy surrounding events such as Mother’s Day, Easter, the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and Good Housekeeping’s 100th anniversary, amongst others and welcomes press releases on these topics.

She was previously filling in for Rachel Liddle as acting digital editor at Prima.

