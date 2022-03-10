 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Grace Warn selected as commercial producer and writer at Marie Claire

Marie Claire
By Andrew Strutt
8 hours ago
Marie Claire has appointed Grace Warn as commercial producer and writer.

Grace will be helping to deliver content for commercial and brand partnerships, working on video/shoot production and booking talent. She was previously freelance beauty shoot and content producer for Marie Claire and can be found on Instagram @grace.warn.

Grace Warn Marie Claire

