Grace Warn selected as commercial producer and writer at Marie Claire
Marie Claire has appointed Grace Warn as commercial producer and writer.
Grace will be helping to deliver content for commercial and brand partnerships, working on video/shoot production and booking talent. She was previously freelance beauty shoot and content producer for Marie Claire and can be found on Instagram @grace.warn.
