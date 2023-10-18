Graham Ruddick named editor-in-chief of Business Leader
Business Leader Ltd has acquired Graham Ruddick‘s newsletter, Off to Lunch, and his podcast Business Studies. The publisher has also appointed Graham Ruddick as editor-in-chief of Business Leader magazine.
Graham was formerly deputy business editor at The Times and previously worked as media editor and senior business reporter at The Guardian. He will continue editing both the newsletter and the podcast, and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @GrahamtRuddick.
Recent news related to Business Leader, Business Leader (Online), Off to Lunch (Newsletter), The Guardian or The Times
Recent news related to Graham Ruddick
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Graham Ruddick
-
Business Leader
4 contacts
-
Business Leader (Online)
5 contacts
-
Off to Lunch (Newsletter)
1 contacts
-
The Guardian
643 contacts
-
The Times
387 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story