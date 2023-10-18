Graham Ruddick named editor-in-chief of Business Leader

Business Leader Ltd has acquired Graham Ruddick‘s newsletter, Off to Lunch, and his podcast Business Studies. The publisher has also appointed Graham Ruddick as editor-in-chief of Business Leader magazine.

Graham was formerly deputy business editor at The Times and previously worked as media editor and senior business reporter at The Guardian. He will continue editing both the newsletter and the podcast, and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @GrahamtRuddick.