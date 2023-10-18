 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Trade

Graham Ruddick named editor-in-chief of Business Leader

Business-Leader
By Martina Losi
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Business Leader Ltd has acquired Graham Ruddick‘s newsletter, Off to Lunch, and his podcast Business Studies. The publisher has also appointed Graham Ruddick as editor-in-chief of Business Leader magazine.

Graham was formerly deputy business editor at The Times and previously worked as media editor and senior business reporter at The Guardian. He will continue editing both the newsletter and the podcast, and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @GrahamtRuddick.

Business Leader Graham Ruddick Off to Lunch

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Graham Ruddick
  • Business Leader
    4 contacts
  • Business Leader (Online)
    5 contacts
  • Off to Lunch (Newsletter)
    1 contacts
  • The Guardian
    643 contacts
  • The Times
    387 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login