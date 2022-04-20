Graham Ruddick launches Off to Lunch
Off to Lunch, a newsletter by The Times’ former deputy business editor Graham Ruddick, has launched. Focusing on what really matters in business and finance, with a special focus on stories in the UK outside London, the newsletter will be sent to subscribers on Monday, Wednesday and Friday around noon. There will also be special one-off editions and a podcast in the near future.
You can subscribe to the newsletter here and Graham can be found tweeting @GrahamtRuddick.
Recent news related to Off to Lunch (Newsltter) or The Times
Recent news related to Graham Ruddick
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Graham Ruddick
-
Off to Lunch (Newsltter)
1 contacts
-
The Times
379 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story