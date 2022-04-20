 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Finance and Tech

Graham Ruddick launches Off to Lunch

Off to Lunch
By Seamus Hasson
21 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Off to Lunch, a newsletter by The Times’ former deputy business editor Graham Ruddick, has launched. Focusing on what really matters in business and finance, with a special focus on stories in the UK outside London, the newsletter will be sent to subscribers on Monday, Wednesday and Friday around noon. There will also be special one-off editions and a podcast in the near future.

You can subscribe to the newsletter here and Graham can be found tweeting @GrahamtRuddick.

 

 

Graham Ruddick Off to Lunch

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Graham Ruddick
  • Off to Lunch (Newsltter)
    1 contacts
  • The Times
    379 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login