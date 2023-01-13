 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Grant Williams moves to MyLondon as Local Democracy Reporter

MyLondon
By Siergiej Miloczkin
18 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Reach plc has appointed Grant Williams as a local democracy reporter at MyLondon, where he covers all aspects of local government news for Brent Council and Harrow Council. Prior to this, Grant was a local democracy reporter at Bracknell News Series and other regional publications of Newsquest Media.

Grant Williams MyLondon Reach plc

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Grant Williams
  • MyLondon
    40 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login