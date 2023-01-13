Grant Williams moves to MyLondon as Local Democracy Reporter
Reach plc has appointed Grant Williams as a local democracy reporter at MyLondon, where he covers all aspects of local government news for Brent Council and Harrow Council. Prior to this, Grant was a local democracy reporter at Bracknell News Series and other regional publications of Newsquest Media.
Recent news related to MyLondon
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Grant Williams
-
MyLondon
40 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story