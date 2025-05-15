 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Title change for Hayley Richardson at The Sun

The Sun
By Siergiej Miloczkin
3 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

The Sun‘s Hayley Richardson has returned from leave to the new role of associate head of features. Prior to this Hayley was assistant head of features at the newspaper. She continues to cover women’s interest features, real life stories, fashion and beauty, Royal stories, celebrities and lifestyle.

Hayley Richardson The Sun

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Hayley Richardson
  • The Sun
    270 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login