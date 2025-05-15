Title change for Hayley Richardson at The Sun
The Sun‘s Hayley Richardson has returned from leave to the new role of associate head of features. Prior to this Hayley was assistant head of features at the newspaper. She continues to cover women’s interest features, real life stories, fashion and beauty, Royal stories, celebrities and lifestyle.
