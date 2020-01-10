 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

Helen Turnbull goes freelance

By Parina Rama
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com
The Sun

Fabulous Magazine‘s social media manager Helen Turnbull has left her role. Helen is now a freelance writer and social media editor and will focus on health and fitness, lifestyle and women’s issues. Helen is available for commissions, desk cover, editing and social media consultancy, production and management. She has written for titles including Daily Express, OK! Magazine, MailOnline and Notion Magazine. She can be reached on helenturnbullfreelance@gmail.com and can also be found tweeting @helenturnblad and on LinkedIn.

Tags: