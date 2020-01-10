Helen Turnbull goes freelance

Fabulous Magazine‘s social media manager Helen Turnbull has left her role. Helen is now a freelance writer and social media editor and will focus on health and fitness, lifestyle and women’s issues. Helen is available for commissions, desk cover, editing and social media consultancy, production and management. She has written for titles including Daily Express, OK! Magazine, MailOnline and Notion Magazine. She can be reached on helenturnbullfreelance@gmail.com and can also be found tweeting @helenturnblad and on LinkedIn.