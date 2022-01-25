Helena Horton hired as environment reporter at The Guardian
The Guardian has appointed Helena Horton to the role of environment reporter.
Currently a freelance journalist at the title, Helena previously covered environment at the Telegraph before going freelance.
She will join in a full-time role from next week and can be found tweeting @horton_official.
Recent news related to The Daily Telegraph or The Guardian
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Helena Horton
-
The Daily Telegraph
385 contacts
-
The Guardian
631 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story