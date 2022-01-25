 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Helena Horton hired as environment reporter at The Guardian

The Guardian
By Tahmina Mannan
21 hours ago
The Guardian has appointed Helena Horton to the role of environment reporter.

Currently a freelance journalist at the title, Helena previously covered environment at the Telegraph before going freelance.

She will join in a full-time role from next week and can be found tweeting @horton_official.

