Ian Randall joins Daily Express online from MailOnline
Express.co.uk has appointed Ian Randall as senior science reporter to focus on covering science news from within the UK and beyond.
Ian joined earlier this month from his senior science & technology reporter role at MailOnline, and has also previously served as a press officer at Nature Research.
Recent news related to Express.co.uk
Recent news related to Ian Randall
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Ian Randall
-
Express.co.uk
190 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story