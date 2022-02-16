 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Ian Randall joins Daily Express online from MailOnline

Daily Express Online
By Anna-Maria Pineiro
18 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Express.co.uk has appointed Ian Randall as senior science reporter to focus on covering science news from within the UK and beyond.

Ian joined earlier this month from his senior science & technology reporter role at MailOnline, and has also previously served as a press officer at Nature Research.

Express.co.uk Ian Randall MailOnline

