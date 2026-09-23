In Our Time Available As Video Podcast
BBC Radio 4‘s In Our Time podcast has launched as a video podcast available for audiences to watch on BBC iPlayer from the 17th Septemebr 2026. The audio editions of the podcast will continue to be broadcast on BBC Radio 4, and can still be found on BBC Sounds.
In addition to the new weekly episodes, a specially-curated audio-only archive edition will be added to the In Our Time feed on BBC Sounds each week.
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