Jackie Annett starts as a Features Writer at Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror
By Siergiej Miloczkin
11 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Reach plc has appointed Jackie Annett as features writer at Daily Mirror. Prior to this, she was a personal finance reporter at Express.co.uk. Jackie is also a founder of Broke in Bristol blog, giving tips on money saving, making money and investing in your future.

