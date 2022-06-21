 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Trade

Jamie Body joins The Stage as a Junior Reporter

The Stage
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
9 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Stage has appointed Jamie Body as junior reporter, covering news and information about the UK’s performing arts and entertainment industries. He is also interested in covering wider stories in the arts and culture sector, including TV and film if it has any links to theatre, such as the creative team or actors involved.

Jamie joined from his freelance digital TV reporter role at express.co.uk, and has also previously served as freelance digital celebrity reporter at OK! Magazine.

Express.co.uk Jamie Body OK! Magazine The Stage

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Jamie Body
  • Express.co.uk
    203 contacts
  • OK!
    46 contacts
  • The Stage
    16 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login