Jamie Body joins The Stage as a Junior Reporter
The Stage has appointed Jamie Body as junior reporter, covering news and information about the UK’s performing arts and entertainment industries. He is also interested in covering wider stories in the arts and culture sector, including TV and film if it has any links to theatre, such as the creative team or actors involved.
Jamie joined from his freelance digital TV reporter role at express.co.uk, and has also previously served as freelance digital celebrity reporter at OK! Magazine.
