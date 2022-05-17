Jasmine Lim named acting beauty and grooming testing manager at Hearst Institute
Hearst has appointed Jasmine Lim as acting beauty and grooming testing manager, working across Hearst Institute/Good Housekeeping Institute. Previously a senior tester – beauty and grooming, Jasmine will oversee the Hearst Institute Beauty & Grooming testing categories including, skincare, haircare and styling, hair electricals, beauty tech and hair removal, oralcare, tanning and eco/sustainable beauty. She is interested in hearing about any launches or products to trial in the beauty testing labs.
Recent news related to Good Housekeeping
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Jasmine Lim
-
Good Housekeeping
57 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story