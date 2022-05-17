Jasmine Lim named acting beauty and grooming testing manager at Hearst Institute

Hearst has appointed Jasmine Lim as acting beauty and grooming testing manager, working across Hearst Institute/Good Housekeeping Institute. Previously a senior tester – beauty and grooming, Jasmine will oversee the Hearst Institute Beauty & Grooming testing categories including, skincare, haircare and styling, hair electricals, beauty tech and hair removal, oralcare, tanning and eco/sustainable beauty. She is interested in hearing about any launches or products to trial in the beauty testing labs.