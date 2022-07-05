Jason Murdock has joins Hearst UK as Deputy Technology E-commerce Editor

Hearst UK has appointed Jason Murdock as deputy technology e-commerce editor, writing across titles including Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Men’s Health and Digital Spy. He will be covering a range of consumer tech and gadgets including phones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, fitness trackers and smart speakers.

Jason joins from his digital reviews writer role at Radio Times, and has also previously served as senior technology reporter for Newsweek International.