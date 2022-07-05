 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Jason Murdock has joins Hearst UK as Deputy Technology E-commerce Editor

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
17 hours ago
Hearst UK has appointed Jason Murdock as deputy technology e-commerce editor, writing across titles including Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Men’s Health and Digital Spy. He will be covering a range of consumer tech and gadgets including phones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, fitness trackers and smart speakers.

Jason joins from his digital reviews writer role at Radio Times, and has also previously served as senior technology reporter for Newsweek International.

