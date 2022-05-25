Jennifer Scott to join Sky News from BBC
Sky News has appointed Jennifer Scott as a political reporter, working on the online politics team in Westminster. Jennifer will join at the end of June from her current role as an online political reporter at BBC News. She can be found tweeting @NifS.
Recent news related to BBC News or Sky News
Recent news related to Jennifer-Anne Scott
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Jennifer-Anne Scott
-
BBC News
400 contacts
-
Sky News
236 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story