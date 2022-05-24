 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Jess Edwards returns from leave to Cosmopolitan

Cosmopolitan
By Andrew Strutt
5 hours ago
Jess Edwards has returned from maternity leave as executive editor at Cosmopolitan.

She is deputising for editor-in-chief Claire Hodgson across all areas of the brand, including print and digital. Follow her on Instagram @jessmessedwards88 and Twitter @JessMessEdwards.

Claire Hodgson Cosmopolitan Jess Edwards

