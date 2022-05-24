Jess Edwards returns from leave to Cosmopolitan
Jess Edwards has returned from maternity leave as executive editor at Cosmopolitan.
She is deputising for editor-in-chief Claire Hodgson across all areas of the brand, including print and digital. Follow her on Instagram @jessmessedwards88 and Twitter @JessMessEdwards.
