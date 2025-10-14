Jessica Carpani promoted to head of lifestyle at the Telegraph
The Telegraph has appointed Jessica Carpani as head of lifestyle.
Jessica will be responsible for overseeing the lifestyle department at the Telegraph and covering health, travel, recommended, fashion, beauty, luxury, gardening, interiors, cars, food & drink and family. She was previously executive lifestyle editor and can be found on X @JessicaCarpani.
