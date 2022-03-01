Joe White named global automotive correspondent at Reuters
Reuters has appointed Joe White as global automotive correspondent, based in Detroit. He covers auto industry news, including non-automotive manufacturers such as GE, Harley and Caterpillar. Prior to this, he was the global automotive industry editor at the media outlet.
