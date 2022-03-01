 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Finance and Tech / National and Regional Press

Joe White named global automotive correspondent at Reuters

Reuters
By Siergiej Miloczkin
15 hours ago
Reuters has appointed Joe White as global automotive correspondent, based in Detroit. He covers auto industry news, including non-automotive manufacturers such as GE, Harley and Caterpillar. Prior to this, he was the global automotive industry editor at the media outlet.

 

Joe White Reuters Reuters Detroit Bureau

