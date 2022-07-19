 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

John Fitzpatrick moves from Express.co.uk to Newsweek

Newsweek
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
22 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Newsweek has appointed John Fitzpatrick as weekend editor (London). He will be commissioning stories over the weekend, and covering topics such as U.S. news, the ongoing conflict between Russia/Ukraine, science pitches, and related stories about the U.S. economy.

John joins from his deputy news editor role at Express.co.uk, and has also previously served as assistant news editor at the Telegraph.

 

Express.co.uk John Fitzpatrick Newsweek Telegraph

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • John Fitzpatrick
  • Express.co.uk
    199 contacts
  • Newsweek
    35 contacts
  • The Daily Telegraph
    390 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login