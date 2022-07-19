John Fitzpatrick moves from Express.co.uk to Newsweek
Newsweek has appointed John Fitzpatrick as weekend editor (London). He will be commissioning stories over the weekend, and covering topics such as U.S. news, the ongoing conflict between Russia/Ukraine, science pitches, and related stories about the U.S. economy.
John joins from his deputy news editor role at Express.co.uk, and has also previously served as assistant news editor at the Telegraph.
Recent news related to Express.co.uk, Newsweek or The Daily Telegraph
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
John Fitzpatrick
-
Express.co.uk
199 contacts
-
Newsweek
35 contacts
-
The Daily Telegraph
390 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story