News / Consumer

John Johnston joins POLITICO Europe from PoliticsHome

POLITICO
By Amy Wilson
6 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

POLITICO Europe has appointed John Johnston as London influence reporter. He will be taking over the weekly influence newsletter and covering money in politics, think tanks and lobbying. John was previously a political correspondent at PoliticsHome and can be found tweeting @johnjohnstonmi.

John Johnston POLITICO Europe

