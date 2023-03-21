John Johnston joins POLITICO Europe from PoliticsHome
POLITICO Europe has appointed John Johnston as London influence reporter. He will be taking over the weekly influence newsletter and covering money in politics, think tanks and lobbying. John was previously a political correspondent at PoliticsHome and can be found tweeting @johnjohnstonmi.
