Jonathan Kanengoni joins Daily Express
Daily Express has appointed Jonathan Kanengoni as a reporter, primarily covering royal news and national news. Jonathan was previously a journalist at the Evening Standard as well as working as a freelance journalist. He can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @kanengonij.
