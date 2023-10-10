Jordan King moves to Evening Standard
Evening Standard has appointed Jordan King as news reporter.
Jordan joins from her news reporter role at Metro.co.uk and has also previously served as a news reporter at MailOnline. She is especially interested in gender-based violence and can be found tweeting @jordie_king.
