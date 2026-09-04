Joshua Nelken-Zitser becomes a Correspondent for Business Insider
Business Insider has appointed Joshua Nelken-Zitser as a London bureau correspondent, covering the affordability of modern life, with a particular focus on the changing cost and increasing unaffordability of major life milestones.
Joshua previously served as a Senior Business Reporter.
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Joshua Nelken-Zitser
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