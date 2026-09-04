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News / Trade

Joshua Nelken-Zitser becomes a Correspondent for Business Insider

Business Insider
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
3 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Business Insider has appointed Joshua Nelken-Zitser as a London bureau correspondent, covering the affordability of modern life, with a particular focus on the changing cost and increasing unaffordability of major life milestones.

Joshua previously served as a Senior Business Reporter.

Business Insider Joshua Nelken-Zitser

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