The Yorkshire Post moves to new office headquarters
The Yorkshire Post has moved to its new headquarters at Goodbard House in Leeds city centre. Editorial, commercial and support teams will begin working from the Infirmary Street office, ending a period of homeworking that has continued since the pandemic.
The office will also house staff from the Yorkshire Evening Post, Business Insider and Iconic Media Group‘s Yorkshire weeklies portfolio. Future correspondence should be sent to 2nd Floor Goodbard House, Infirmary Street, Leeds, LS1 2JS.
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