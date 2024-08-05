Katie Holloway takes on new role at Bauer Media
Bauer Media has promoted Katie Holloway from section editor (news) to deputy head of content (celebrity news and features).
Katie will be overseeing celebrity news and features across Heat, Closer, Bella, Yours, and Grazia. She is interested in being contacted about celeb and entertainment events and interview opportunities.
