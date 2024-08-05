 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Katie Holloway takes on new role at Bauer Media

By Christina Pirilla
19 hours ago
Bauer Media has promoted Katie Holloway from section editor (news) to deputy head of content (celebrity news and features).

Katie will be overseeing celebrity news and features across Heat, Closer, Bella, Yours, and Grazia. She is interested in being contacted about celeb and entertainment events and interview opportunities.

