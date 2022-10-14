Katie Wilson becomes a broadcast journalist for BBC Breakfast
BBC Breakfast has appointed Katie Wilson as a broadcast journalist. Katie will be producing stories for the next day’s programme and is looking for any features that are led by pictures/videos which can be turned around quickly.
Katie joins from her trainee reporter role at the Daily Mirror, and has also previously served as online journalist at The Local Europe.
