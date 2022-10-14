 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Katie Wilson becomes a broadcast journalist for BBC Breakfast

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
7 hours ago
BBC Breakfast has appointed Katie Wilson as a broadcast journalist. Katie will be producing stories for the next day’s programme and is looking for any features that are led by pictures/videos which can be turned around quickly.

Katie joins from her trainee reporter role at the Daily Mirror, and has also previously served as online journalist at The Local Europe.

 

