Laura Phillips to join Country & Town House
Country & Town House has appointed Laura Phillips as deputy editor, starting 2 November.
Laura is a freelance writer and editor who has previously served as deputy editor at Country Living and assistant editor of Sunday (The Sunday Telegraph).
Recent news related to Country & Town House
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Laura Phillips
-
Country & Town House
26 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story