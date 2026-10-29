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News / Consumer

Laura Phillips to join Country & Town House

Country & Town House
By Amy Wilson
4 hours ago
[email protected]

Country & Town House has appointed Laura Phillips as deputy editor, starting 2 November.

Laura is a freelance writer and editor who has previously served as deputy editor at Country Living and assistant editor of Sunday (The Sunday Telegraph).

Country & Town House Laura Phillips

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