News / National and Regional Press

Lauren Almeida switches to cover pensions and money at the Telegraph

By Andrew Strutt
20 hours ago
Telegraph Media Group has selected Lauren Almeida as pensions and money reporter.

Lauren will be covering pensions primarily but is open to all other money stories too, including savings, investments, property, mortgages, insurance and cost of living. She was previously investment reporter at the Telegraph and can be found tweeting @laurenalmeida_l.

