 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Lauren Ezekiel rejoins Fabulous in acting role

Fabulous
By Amy Wilson
23 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Fabulous magazine, The Sun‘s women’s lifestyle supplement, has appointed Lauren Ezekiel as acting beauty editor, covering Tara Ledden‘s sabbatical for the next three months. In this role, Lauren will oversee all beauty pages in the print magazine, including Lust List and welcomes new beauty launches.

Fabulous Lauren Ezekiel Tara Ledden

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Lauren Ezekiel
  • Fabulous (The Sun on Sunday)
    38 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login