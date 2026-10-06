Lauren Ezekiel rejoins Fabulous in acting role
Fabulous magazine, The Sun‘s women’s lifestyle supplement, has appointed Lauren Ezekiel as acting beauty editor, covering Tara Ledden‘s sabbatical for the next three months. In this role, Lauren will oversee all beauty pages in the print magazine, including Lust List and welcomes new beauty launches.
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Lauren Ezekiel
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Fabulous (The Sun on Sunday)
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